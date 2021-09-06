Shah, Nadda praise PM Modi as global survey gives him highest ranking

New Delhi: Senior BJP officials, including home minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, cited a worldwide poll on Sunday that ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the world’s most popular politician, saying it demonstrated ‘public support’ for the PM’s ‘pro-people policies.’

Morning Consult’s poll, which measures the popularity ratings of a variety of world leaders, puts PM Modi at the top of the list with 70% acceptance. The list also includes US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, both of whom have considerably lower popularity ratings than Modi.

‘Self-reliant India and its hard-working leadership are leading the world. PM Narendra Modi continues to top the list of the world’s most popular leaders with a 70% global approval rating,’ Shah said.

Meanwhile, Nadda stated, ‘The highest ranking for Narendra Modi in the global approval rating is a matter of pride and honour for the country. This is a result of people’s blessings to his welfare policies for the masses.’