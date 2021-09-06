Sleeveless tops, jeans inappropriate for Parliament: UK House Speaker to MPs

The Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, has instructed British members of Parliament to dress suitably in ‘business attire’ before returning to the House of Commons on Monday.

Hoyle has amended the House of Commons’ ‘Rules of Behaviour and Courtesies,’ urging MPs to ‘show respect for your constituents.’ A casual and more relaxed attire style developed after regulations were modified to allow MPs to attend sessions virtually during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. ‘Members are expected to wear business attire in and around the Chamber,’ the news rules stated.

The rules prohibit wearing ‘jeans, chinos, sportswear or any other casual trousers. T-shirts and sleeveless tops are not business attire. Smart/business shoes are expected to be worn. Casual shoes and trainers are not appropriate,’ it said, adding that ‘men are encouraged to wear a tie and jackets must be worn.

The new rules also noted that serving as an MP is a ‘honour and that dress, language, and behaviour should reflect this.’

Hoyle has also cracked down on rowdiness in the House of Commons, in addition to enforcing the dress code. MPs are no longer allowed to sing or chant, which are both prohibited in the chamber under the new regulations. The MPs are not allowed to clap as it ‘eats into the time available for debate.’ MPs have also been urged to pay attention during debates rather than reading books or newspapers or ‘obviously devote…to…phone or other electronic device.’

Also Read: Wait for some more time, don’t want to close again: Maharashtra CM

Former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt was chastised by Hoyle for not following the dress code during a simulated Brexit debate in the House of Commons in December last year. Hunt was said to be without a tie and with one of his top shirt buttons undone.

Hoyle’s stance on the tight dress code contrasts with that of his predecessor, John Bercow, who had previously stated that work attire was only a suggestion. Bercow further stated that there is ‘no specific clothing code.’