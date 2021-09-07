22-acre Scottish island with no people on it goes on sale for about £50,000

An island on the West coast of Scotland named Çàrn Deas is up for sale at a cost of around $70,000 (£50,000). This 22-acre island doesn’t have any inhabitants and is only 1.5 miles away from the nearest village, Achiltibuie – where only 300 people live, according to the Daily Record.

The Càrn Deas may be uninhabited, but it’s filled with wildlife including porpoises, dolphins, whales and basking sharks, according to a press release from Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group. The press release notes that the island has cliffs, coves, a shingle beach, and surrounding waters which would allow watersports such as sailing, scuba diving and snorkeling.

Insider was told that the island has ‘no buildings at all’ by a spokesperson for Goldcrest. ‘It might be possible to build a small cabin but that would be subject to planning,’ they added.

The press release adds that Càrn Deas is part of the Summer Isles, a group of islands off the west coast named after local crofters who grazed their sheep there in the summer. There are also two uninhabited islands in this group, Càrn Iar and Càrn Beag.

The island is accessible by boat from Badentarbat Pier or Old Dornie Harbour, according to Goldcrest’s website. ‘Càrn Deas is very special and offers the perfect retreat for someone looking for a place where they can go when they truly want to escape from it all,’ Fenning Welstead, a founder at Goldcrest, told Insider. ‘There, they can enjoy their own private camping spot and immerse themselves in some of Scotland’s most beautiful surroundings.’