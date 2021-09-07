‘Aamir told me I’m not a good actor, should do something else’: Faissal Khan

Actor Aamir Khan’s brother, Faissal Khan said that after their film ‘Mela’ flopped, Aamir told him that he wasn’t a good actor and he should search for other choices. Mela was released in the year 2000 and also featured Twinkle Khanna.

Faissal Khan was asked in an interview before the release of his film ‘Faactory’ if Aamir promised to assist him find work after Mela failed and he was having trouble finding roles. He stated that the ideal person to answer such question would be Aamir.

Faissal, on the other hand, went into further detail about a chat he had with Aamir at the time. He told Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel, ‘Good, he didn’t help me. Today, with Faactory, I have realised my potential. Why should someone help you?’

He went on to say that ‘Aamir after Mela, he called me and said, Faissal, you’re not a good actor, now Mela has also flopped, now what? Now, you should do something else in life. He told me he doesn’t think I can act. So that was his reasoning. When Aamir Khan feels I’m not a good actor and I can’t perform, then how do I ask him for work, ask him for help?’

Faissal did, however, serve as a script doctor for Aamir’s production business once acting roles dried up. He was also embroiled in a court battle with his family after accusing them of meddling in his affairs. In a recent interview, he said that Aamir had requested his signature rights, stating that he was psychologically unable of caring for himself. However, after undergoing monitoring at a Mumbai hospital, Faissal claims he was pronounced of sound mind.