New Delhi: The CPI on Monday extended support to the Farmers protest and to the Bharat Bandh to be held on September 27, declared by the Maha Kisan Panchayat. The party passed a resolution at the two-day national executive in Delhi and stated that the Bharat Bandh was intended to reiterate the unflinching solidarity of the Indian masses to the on-going Kisan protest for more than 10 months. General Secretary D Raja claimed that the farmers agitation had great political significance in the current scenario, as it challenged the ‘anti-people, anti-national’ policies of the government. ‘The government cannot go on turning a blind eye towards them any more’, he added.

‘The ‘annadatas’ of the country came to the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three farm laws enacted by the RSS-BJP government in a most undemocratic manner. The CPI is convinced that these dark laws would lead to the ruin of Indian agriculture. It will throw the lives of crores of our farmers to total peril’, the official statement said.

The committee also demanded for a caste census in the country and claimed BJP was deliberately avoiding the caste census. a key demand of many political parties, including NDA ally Janata Dal (United), government so far remains non-committal on the issue. ‘They want to utilise the caste conflicts in various States for their own political gains,’ the party said in its statement. ‘However if the present restriction of 50% imposed by the Supreme Court decision is not amended, the whole exercise may prove futile,’ they added.

The executive committee meeting also analysed the tragic loss of party in West Bengal elections. The executive concluded that the population of Bengal overwhelmingly voted for the Trinamool Congress, to keep the BJP away from power and the Congress-Left-ISF alliance failed to project itself as a cohort which can successfully keep BJP away from Bengal.