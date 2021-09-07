Bangladeshi minister bows to Indira Gandhi & Indians; praises Modi for strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi: Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh’s minister of information and broadcasting, inaugurated the Bangabandhu Media Center in New Delhi on Monday. Mahmud said at a celebration of 50 years of India-Bangladesh ties, ‘Our bilateral relationship has reached new heights under the leadership of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and Indian PM Narendra Modi’.

‘With the creation of this media center, cultural ties and people-to-people exchanges will strengthen between the two countries’. He expressed his thanks to India for its assistance in liberating Bangladesh in nine months.

‘Without the help of Indira Gandhi (the then Prime Minister) and without the support of the Indian people who accommodated 10 million distressed refugees… Without liberation, it never would have happened,’ he added. According to Mahmud, this initiative will be followed up by the establishment of other such exchange centers across India.