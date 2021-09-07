Infertility in Men: From Pollution to Plasticizers

Male infertility is also known as sperm count problems in men, which make them unable to become parents. Laptops, cell phones, and tablets interfere with the body’s sperm production and decrease sperm counts. As well as the increase of air toxins, habits like smoking and drinking can lead to low sperm counts.

Infertility in men is caused by several factors:

An increase in pollution in the air has led to a drop in fertility among men, according to a study. Infertility is more prevalent in men who live in environments with a high amount of toxins. In a 1992 study, it was revealed that male sperm counts have declined by 50 percent in the last six decades. According to a 2017 report, between 1973 and 2011, sperm concentration decreased by up to 60%. The amount of sperm per milliliter should be about 15 to 200 million.

Numerous research papers have said that chemical plasticizers released by plastics adversely affect the endocrine gland in men. The use of plastic affects fertility in a negative way. A number of studies have shown that plasticizers are spermicides. Other sperm-damaging toxins such as nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and sulfur trioxide are also involved. Mobile phones, laptops, modems and other electronic devices can also affect sperm quality. Radiation emitted from these electronic appliances distorts the shape and speed of sperm. Foods containing heavy metals such as lead, calcium, arsenic, etc are very harmful to the health of sperm.