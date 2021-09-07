BJP objects to WB govt’s financial grant for Durga Puja

Kolkata: The state BJP complained to the Election Commission shortly after the West Bengal government announced cash grants to Durga Puja committees for organizing the festival that would violate the model code of conduct (MCC). As the MCC came into effect shortly after bye-election announcements for three constituencies, including Bhabanipur, where the Chief Minister is contesting, the BJP claimed that the order would influence the elections.

Earlier today, the Bengal government announced it would grant each Durga Puja committee 50,000 rupees for sponsorship and extra expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the letter to the EC, the BJP said, ‘We draw your attention to the program organised by the West Bengal Government in the Netaji Endoor Stadium addressed by the unelected Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee and Chief Secretary. In this program the Durga Puja organising clubs were invited wherein cash donation and other the facilities by the State Government were announced for 36,000 clubs in the State including 2,500 clubs in the KMC area.’

‘Very clearly this has been done with only one objective to influence these clubs who play an important role in the electoral process and give an undue advantage to the unelected Chief Minister Smt. Mamata Banerjee, who is already declared, AITC candidate for the ensuing bye-election,’ read the letter signed by BJP state vice president Pratap Banerjee and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar.

The party has urged the Commission ‘to take appropriate steps against the AITC candidate including restraining her from participating in the ensuing bye-election’.