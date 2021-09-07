State govt lifts night curfew, Sunday lockdowns: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Even as Kerala continues to contribute a large number to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) population in India, the state government on Tuesday decided to lift the night curfew and Sunday lockdown. After a review meeting to assess the current Covid-19 situation in the state, the decision was made. In the past 24 hours, the state reported 25,723 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 189 related deaths.

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Chief Minister, stated at a press conference that there are 2,37,042 active cases. Additionally, he announced the government’s decision to reopen higher education institutions from October 4. The decision regarding reopening of schools will be taken later.

The new rule will allow Polytechnic colleges, as well as technical and medical education institutions, to operate from October 4. Final-year students, post-graduate students, as well as teachers, will be allowed to attend classes if they have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. ‘In higher educational institutions, classes for final year, undergraduate & postgraduate students will begin from October 4. Details regarding the reopening of educational institutions are being worked out. Decision on the reopening of schools will be taken later,’ Pinarayi said.

Kerala imposed a night curfew and a Sunday lockdown following a surge in Covid cases following festivals. However, critics of such Covid-19 preventive measures pointed out that people hardly moved around during the hours of night curfew.