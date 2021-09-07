Won’t build memorials, will focus on UP’s development: Mayawati

Lucknow: With the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections just around the corner, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday (September 7, 2021) pledged to provide protection to the Brahmin community if she wins. In addition, she has promised that after coming to power in 2022, she will focus only on development of the state and ‘not on building parks and statues’.

‘Brahmins have agreed that under BSP’s rule, people from the Brahmin community were in better condition as compared to the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s rule. I assure the Brahmin community that if we come to power in the next elections, we will ensure their security,’ Mayawati said at a ceremony in Lucknow. ‘We should ask people from the Brahmin community to join us for the upcoming elections to form the government with a majority, similar to 2007,’ the BSP supremo added.

Mayawati also said, ‘It is to be noted that in the past, be it during SP’s term or the BJP’s tenure, due to their racist, narrow and capitalist thinking, the poor, labourers, employees, farmers, small businessmen, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins all have been subjected to exploitation and harassment.’

According to her, people in cities, villages, towns, localities, lanes have started to say that the BSP would be the best governance.

She also attacked Mohan Bhagwat for his remarks regarding ancestries and alleged that if Muslims and Hindus have the same ancestry, then why does the BJP treat Muslims as though they are adoptions. ‘I want to ask him (Mohan Bhagwat) if Hindus and Muslims in India have the same ancestors, then why RSS and BJP behave as if Muslims are adopted,’ she asked.

Mayawati’s comments come a day after Mohan Bhagwat said our motherland and glorious tradition underpin our unity. ‘The ancestors of Hindus and Muslims living in India were the same,’ the RSS chief had said.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled for 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 325 seats out of a total of 403 seats. With 54 seats, the Samajwadi Party and allies won, and the BSP won 19, while others gained 5.