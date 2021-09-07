Ola S1, S1 Pro e-scooter to go on sale from tomorrow. See all other details here

New Delhi: Ola Electric’s much-awaited bikes S1 and S1 Pro will be available from tomorrow (Wednesday, September 8), with the company starting deliveries in 1000 cities and towns from October.

On August 15, Ola Electric launched its first electric scooters. There are two versions of the Ola S1 electric scooter, the S1 and the S1 Pro, priced at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively. Until September 8, the company will accept bookings at Rs 499, says Aggarwal. Ola Electric bikes are also available with an EMI plan starting at Rs 2,999 through banks and financial institutions.

The following are some major banks that Ola has partnered with for S1 and S1 Pro loans:

– HDFC

– ICICI

– IDFC First Bank

– Bank of Baroda

– Kotak Mahindra

– Axis Bank

– Tata Capital

– Yes Bank

– AU Small Finance Bank

– Jana Small Finance

Ola S1 has a range of 181 kilometers and a top speed of 115 km/h and can be fully charged in less than 40 minutes with a fast charger, and around six hours with the portable charger that comes with the scooter and can be installed at home.

Read also: KBC 13: Deepika makes a complaint about husband Ranveer

There are several features of the scooter, including reverse, hill-hold, driving modes, and cruise control, and it takes less than 3 seconds to go from 0 to 40 kph. This device has a keyless lock and unlock system, an anti-theft alert system, and geo-fencing. The scooter comes in 10 colors with an 8.5 KW motor and a 3.97 kWh battery. In Tamil Nadu, Ola will build an expansive manufacturing facility spread across 500 acres.

In the first phase, the company will start with a production capacity of 10 lakh and will scale it up to 20 lakh based on market demand. By the time the plant is completed, with a production capacity of 1 crore units, which is 15% of the world’s total two-wheeler production.