KBC 13: Deepika makes a complaint about husband Ranveer

New Delhi: On ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’, actress Deepika Padukone and ace choreographer-director Farah Khan will be guests as celebrities. In the reality show, which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the two will compete for prize money for their respective causes.

In the latest trailer of the special episode, Deepika can be seen complaining to Amitabh Bachchan about Ranveer Singh not keeping his promise. Deepika tells the megastar that Ranveer once promised to cook breakfast for her, but he hasn’t done it.

Upon hearing this, Big B immediately calls Ranveer and asks him for not fulfilling the promise he made to his wife. In response, Ranveer says that since Big B called him about this, he will not only make an omelette for Deepika but also feed her on his lap. (Amitabh sir ne bol dia hai. Ab tujhe main godd mein bitha ke omelette khilauga.)

Then Farah pulls up Ranveer’s leg, saying Big B asked him only to cook a meal for his wife, not to make her sit on his lap. The statement leaves everyone in a state of laughter.

Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are collaborating on two projects. They will star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film ‘The Intern’ and in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film, tentatively titled ‘Project K’, in which Prabhas will play the lead role. The two have previously worked together in ‘Piku’.

This Friday, KBC 13 will feature Deepika-Farah special episode.