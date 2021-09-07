State govt further relaxes night curfew. Here’s all you need to know

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has further relaxed the night curfew by one hour in response to the improving COVID-19 situation across the state. Instead of 10 pm to 6 am, the night curfew hours in Uttar Pradesh will now be 11 pm to 6 am.

Uttar Pradesh government further relaxes night curfew timings by one hour, to be imposed from 11pm to 6am everyday — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 7, 2021

An order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, states that the new curfew timings will take effect immediately. Despite this, the order stated that other covid-19 protocols will remain, to be followed strictly- wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance.

The new order comes after cinema and multiplex owners and those engaged in the hospitality business requested a relaxation of curfew hours since they were negatively affecting their businesses.

UP’s government has also made the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all teachers and school staff, along with their families, since schools re-opened in the state.