State govt further relaxes night curfew. Here’s all you need to know

Sep 7, 2021, 04:57 pm IST

Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has further relaxed the night curfew by one hour in response to the improving COVID-19 situation across the state. Instead of 10 pm to 6 am, the night curfew hours in Uttar Pradesh will now be 11 pm to 6 am.

An order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, states that the new curfew timings will take effect immediately. Despite this, the order stated that other covid-19 protocols will remain, to be followed strictly- wearing masks, using sanitizers, and maintaining social distance.

The new order comes after cinema and multiplex owners and those engaged in the hospitality business requested a relaxation of curfew hours since they were negatively affecting their businesses.

UP’s government has also made the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all teachers and school staff, along with their families, since schools re-opened in the state.

