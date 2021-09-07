Case filed against 38 celebrities for revealing rape victim’s identity: Report

A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a lawsuit requesting the arrest of 38 Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities, including well-known names like Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, for disclosing the rape victim’s true name on social media platforms. Two years back, a veterinary doctor was raped, killed and burnt on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

According to reports, Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur and other celebrities have been charged for using the victim’s true name while tweeting about the event.

Lawyer Gaurav Gulati has reportedly filed the case against the celebrities in Sabzi Mandi Police Station under IPC section 228 A, as well as a petition in Tees Hazari Court, saying that they were not being responsible citizens.

Gulati accused the celebrities of disclosing the rape victim’s name despite the fact that doing so is illegal. The case was filed as the celebrities, rather than setting an example for others by not exposing the victim’s name, have breached the norm by revealing her true identity on social media sites.