Drunken man hit by Rajat Bedi’s car put on oxygen support, case filed against actor

Mumbai: In Andheri, Mumbai, actor Rajat Bedi has allegedly hit a person with his car, according to DN Nagar Police Station. The actor brought the injured, Rajesh Doot, to Cooper hospital. The hospital was informed that he had struck Rajesh with his car, as reported by news agency ANI. The victim’s condition is said to be critical .

According to Mid-Day, Rajesh’s family claimed that the actor promised to assist them. However, he did not return after he left. The senior inspector at the DN Nagar Police Station, Milind Kurde, told the news website that an FIR has been registered against Rajat Bedi under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act. So far, no arrest has been made.

Babita Doot, Rajesh’s wife, said, ‘The incident occurred at 6.30 pm when my husband was returning from work and he was drunk. Actor Rajat Bedi, who was driving his car, hit my husband when he was crossing the road. He fell down, sustaining injuries to the back of his head.’ She added, ‘At the hospital, Bedi told us that my husband suddenly came in front of the car. He assured us help and said that both he and his driver Suresh were there at the hospital. But after some time, he said he was leaving briefly, but never came back.’

A doctor told Mid-Day about Rajesh Doot’s health condition, ‘His condition is too critical, as he sustained head injuries. He is in the ICU and on oxygen support. He urgently needs blood.’

Rajesh has two children, Anshika, 13, and Tejasvi, 7.