Man murders 3 children, assaults wife too before attempting suicide; arrested

Gujarat: A 32-year-old man was arrested in Aravalli on charges that he inflicted severe injuries on his wife and his kids before killing the children and then attempted suicide. The reason is said to be his superstition.

In a police statement regarding the shocking incident, the cops confirmed the accused, identified as Jeeva Dedun, assaulted his wife at their apartment earlier this month.

Following the assault on his wife Jeevi Ben, the accused even threw his 3 children into the Vaidi dam, which is 5 kilometres from their house. The incident came to light when bodies of three children were found on September 4: Jeenal (9), Hardik (7) and Sonal (2). A probe has been ordered. In response, the police team rushed to the village of Ramad to rescue Jeeva, who was attempting suicide.

According to the police, the accused was superstitious and suspected on his wife’s fidelity. According to the Indian Express, he also claimed that the three children he had thrown into the dam were not his.

‘The accused man believed in rumours and superstitions, and killed his children… He is now admitted to civil hospital in Modasa. The condition of his wife is also critical. We have lodged an FIR against him under IPC sections 302 for murder and 307 for attempt to murder,’ said inspector VV Patel in a report published by IE.