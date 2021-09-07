Hrithik Roshan pens an adorable message for father on 72nd birthday

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan wrote a sweet message on social media to commemorate the 72nd birthday of his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. ‘The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself. Happy 72nd birthday papa,’ he wrote on Instagram. The actor also praised the strength and young appearance of his father. ‘Wish I grow to be as strong and young as you,’ he added. In addition to the birthday message, Hrithik posted a photograph of him and his father sharing a smile.

Pinkie, Rakesh’s wife, has also written a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. ‘Happy birthday to my partner for life and many more..keep guiding us always …have walked the path with you and learnt so much…will hug you..holding your hand forever thru our journey with the blessings and love of our elders who have departed and wishing you from wherever they are,’ she wrote.

Rakesh has helmed films such as ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’, ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Koyla’, ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and ‘Krrish’ franchise.