Monkeys enter children’s ward in Karnataka govt hospital; video surfaces

Karnataka: In a bizarre incident on Saturday, September 4, a group of monkeys wandered into a ward at the Gadag government hospital in north Karnataka. Videos showing the monkeys hopping from bed to bed and then making their way into the corridor are being circulated. The hapless patients and their attendants can be seen fleeing from the animals in fear. District officials say the incident occurred in Gadag’s KC Rani Road state-run maternity hospital.

The monkeys entered the maternity hospital’s children’s ward on Saturday, panicking patients and their families. According to a report in a local publication, the incident also created a scare among doctors.

Residents claim that inspite of several complaints to the forest department about the monkeys, the issues have not been resolved, as they were not taken away for rescue and rehabilitation. Local media reported that they are also annoyed with the authorities because they have not taken any action against the issue either. They are demanding the hospital staff to rectify the menace.

This is not the first incident of monkeys entering the maternity ward. A year ago, a monkey had entered the premises of the same hospital and grievously injured a young child who was playing there. Later, the child was taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Hubballi for treatment of head and back injuries.

Here are visuals of the monkeys entering the wards: