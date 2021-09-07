Odisha woman gets pregnant 3 months after getting tubectomy

Jajpur: A 31-year-old woman from Markandpur village in Jajpur block claims to have become pregnant despite having been sterilised at a government hospital earlier in March.

A three-time mother named Rita Jena is carrying an unhappily conceived child. Her husband works on a daily wage and so the family lives below the poverty line. ‘Due to our condition, I decided to go in for a family planning operation to avoid any further childbirth. Accordingly, I contacted the local health authorities and underwent tubectomy. The surgery was performed by a gynaecologist of Markandpur community health centre in March this year,’ Rita said.

Rita, on the other hand, was taken aback when she became pregnant again. ‘I have no option but to give birth as it would be illegal to abort the child,’ she added.

The 31-year-old claims that after several complaints, the CHC officials refuse to accept responsibility for this situation. She has filed a complaint with the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), requesting that the doctor who performed the surgery be sanctioned and she be compensated for her physical and mental suffering as a result of the unplanned pregnancy.

When contacted, a health official stated that the victim will be provided financial help in accordance with government guidelines.