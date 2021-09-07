Third wave started hitting Mumbai; people warned by Mayor and CM

Mumbai: The Mayor and the Chief minister warned the people of Mumbai of the onslaught of the third wave of the Virus hitting the city. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, urged people to remain in their homes, despite the upcoming festive season in Maharashtra, warning people that the third-wave of Covid-19 is not coming, it is already out there. The Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also informed the public to be cautious and urged cancellation of political rallies and religious events in view of a possible surge in cases.

‘Public health is very important. Festivals can be celebrated in future. The situation can worsen if the cases of Covid increase. One must give priority to the health of the people so we can avoid the third wave. ‘One must not bring about a situation where strict restrictions need to be imposed. We have an idea of how the second wave of Covid started’ ” Mr Thackeray explained to media.

Mumbai has logged 28 per cent of cases recorded in August in just the first six days of September, reporting 379 fresh cases of coronavirus and five fatalities on Monday. The first wave of Covid last year had started after the festive season in Maharashtra, insisting the necessity of strict restrictions. Total amount of viral infections in the city has come up to 7,46,725, the death toll to 15,998, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,494.

