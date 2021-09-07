Widows, divorcees to benefit under relaxed residency laws

UAE: Widows and divorced women will soon be permitted to stay in the UAE for extended periods of time without visa restrictions.

Instead of a 30-day grace period, they will be allowed to stay in the nation for a whole year. This came when UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi talked to media on the sidelines of the UAE Projects of 50 event, which was organised to unveil the initiative’s initial set of plans.

The minister had previously promised the introduction of a ‘green visa’ and a ‘freelance visa.’ He also stated that students aged 15 and above will be able to work in the UAE under a temporary visa system in the near future.