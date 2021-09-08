BCCI announced T20 World Cup squad

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma announced the Team India squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni will be the mentor of the team. Along with the original squad, the selectors also named travelling reserves who will go to the UAE alongside the 15-member squad as per COVID-19 protocols.

The ICC T20 World Cup is held in UAE. India is placed in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and two qualifiers. India will face its arch rivals Pakistan in the first match on October 24.

Indian Team: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

Standby players – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

India’s T20 World Cup Schedule: Oct 24: vs Pakistan (Dubai), Oct 31: vs New Zealand (Dubai); Nov 3: vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi); Nov 5: vs Qualifier – B1 (Dubai) ; Nov 8: vs Qualifier – A2 (Dubai).