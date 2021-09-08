Expecting again! Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of sharing pregnancy news to family

Washington: American Model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she is pregnant, and expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. She shared an adorable video through her Instagram handle, announcing that she is going to be a mom again.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who are parents to their three-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has shared their ecstatic joy of being parents again. In the heart warming video, Kylie is seen holding a positive pregnancy test card, and then the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her stomach. Then, the excited parents get in the car with their daughter Stormi and proceed for an OBGYN appointment.

Kylie and Scott’s faces get excited with joy, when the doctor told them that the baby is ‘just a couple of days away from a heartbeat.’ The clip also has glimpses of Kylie Jenner sharing the news with Mom Kris Jenner, along with several cute clips of happy Stormi. Capturing beautiful moments from Kylie’s pregnancy journey, the video concludes with Stormi kissing Kylie Jenner’s baby bump.

Sharing the video, Kylie Jenner kept it simple, by dropping a white heart and a pregnant women icon in the caption. Travis Scott expressed his joy by dropping several heart icons in the comments section of the post. Kris Jenner commented: ‘Crying all over again, what a special and amazing blessing and gift god has given you!’ ‘Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,’ Kourtney Kardashian wrote, while Kim Kardashian commented ‘Crying!!!!’ with heart emojis and Kendall Jenner commented, ‘I can’t handle it’.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made their relationship official in 2017 and had their daughter Stormi Webster, the very next year, and the duo parted ways in 2019 and reunited during lock-down period, to spend time together with Stormi and co-parent her.