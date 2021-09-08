Face-to-face, fearless; Afghan women protester stands firm at Taliban’s gun point

Kabul: Picture of a fearless Afghan woman protestor, standing face-to-face as a Taliban armed man points a gun at her chest, goes viral on social media. The photo, taken by Reuters, was tweeted by Tolo News journalist Zahra Rahimi, while sharing images of protest from Kabul City. ‘An Afghan woman fearlessly stands face-to-face with a Taliban armed man, who pointed his gun to her chest,’ she tweeted.

Photo: @Reuters pic.twitter.com/8VGTnMKsih — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021

Hundreds of Afghan protesters, including women wearing hijab, took to the streets of Kabul on Tuesday chanting ‘death to Pakistan’ and denouncing Islamabad’s interference, as well as airstrikes by its jets in Panjshir province in support of Taliban. Women in Afghanistan are fighting for their rights in the Taliban-ruled nation, and have been carrying out a number of protests against the militant group ever since the gained power on August 15. The Taliban members reportedly fired gunshots in the air to disperse the protestors, but failed to have control over them.

Taliban fighters are beating girls who protested to demand their rights.#Kabul pic.twitter.com/j69XTNdUma — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 8, 2021

Previous day, Taliban announced the members of an ‘Acting Government’, who will temporary hold power in Taliban, which include no women members, neither ministry for their welfare. Human rights group Amnesty International expressed its concern about reports on use of violence against peaceful protesters and journalists in Kabul by the Taliban. ‘Exercising right to freedom of peaceful assembly is a human right. Taliban must respect & allow people to exercise their rights,’ Amnesty tweeted.

