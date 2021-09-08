‘Infected’ hyena attacks 2 in Pune, animal found dead later

Pune: A hyena attacked two persons in Pune district’s Khed tehsil, but the animal was subsequently discovered dead. According to forest officials, the hyena was infected and attacked individuals travelling through the region.

The attack happened on Sunday, and since then a video of a hyena emerging from a thicket beside a road and attacking an elderly man has gone popular on social media.

Jayaram Gowda, deputy conservator of forests, Junnar division said: ‘It happened near Khapurdi village in Khed. Apart from the elderly person, the animal attacked a motorcyclist as well. The hyena was later found dead as it was suffering from some infection. It may have attacked people out of irritation due to the infection.’

As per authorities, Hyenas may be seen in several wooded regions of the Khed tehsil. The elderly person who was assaulted by the animal was taken to the hospital and is being monitored.