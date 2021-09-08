‘Remembering your courage’: Sonam on Neerja Bhanot’s birth anniversary

On the occasion of the late flight attendant Neerja Bhanot’s birth anniversary, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja paid homage to her grit and drive. Sonam, who portrayed Bhanot in the 2016 film ‘Neerja,’ took to Instagram to honour the brave lady who saved the lives of many under the most difficult situations.

Sharing a monochrome picture of Neerja, the actress wrote: ‘Remembering Neerja’s courage, grit and determination, on her birthday. Here’s to her legacy inspiring millions to rise to the occasion and fight the good fight – no matter what! #neerjabhanot #rememberingneerja.’

The film depicted the true tale of Neerja, an Indian flight attendant for Pan American World Airways who devoted her life to save the lives of 360 passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists on September 5, 1986, during a layover in Karachi, Pakistan. Several accolades were given to the film, including two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. Sonam got a Special Mention at the 64th National Film Awards for her performance in the biopic.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on 27th birthday, calls her the centre of his universe

Fox Star Studios and Bling Unplugged co-produced the Ram Madhvani-directed film. On February 19, 2016, the film was released in theatres. In addition to Sonam, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Shekhar Ravjiani, and Yogendra Tiku in important parts.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the film ‘Blind’ in which the actress plays the role of a blind person. The film is a Bollywood adaptation of Ahn Sang-hoon’s 2011 Korean murder thriller of the same name. Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim are the producers of the film. It will be released in 2021.