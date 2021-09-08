‘Salman Bhai’ mocked, ‘Selmon Bhai’ blocked! Court blocks mobile app based on Salman’s hit and run case

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan had filed a complaint against Selmon Bhai, an online mobile game by this name, which is allegedly based on the hit-and-run incident involving him. The game, still available on Play Store, says in its description, ‘Join Selmon Bhoi and his driver on the quest to: Kill.’ The court has ordered for temporary restraint on access to the game.

Civil court judge K M Jaiswal passed the order on Monday and a copy of it was made available today. In its order, the court restrained the makers of the game, Parody Studios Pvt Ltd and its directors, from disseminating, launching, re-launching or recreating the game or any other content relating to the actor.

The court also directed the makers to immediately take down/ block/ disable access to the game from Google Play Store and all other platforms. ‘Upon watching the game and its images, it prima facie matches with the identity of the plaintiff (Khan) and to the hit-and-run case connected to the plaintiff,’ the court stated adding that the actor had never given his consent for the game. ‘When the plaintiff has not given his consent for developing of the game, which is very similar to his identity and the case against him, certainly his right to privacy is being deprived and his image is also being tarnished’ The court ordered.

Salman Khan had filed an application in the court last month against the developers of the game, appealing that the name and images displayed in the game appeared to be his caricature version. The application claimed that the game Selmon Bhai is phonetically the same as Salman’s popular name amongst his fans, Salman Bhai. The Bombay High Court in 2015 acquitted Salman of all charges in the 2002 hit-and-run case, which happened to be the inspired incident behind the game.

