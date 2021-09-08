‘Scripts need to speak to me’: Yami Gautam on choosing a project

Actress Yami Gautam has a slew of films coming up including ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Lost’, ‘Dasvi’ and ‘A Thursday’. Actress says she will never abandon the importance of judging a project based on its writing, and she always makes sure to remain true to herself when choosing a project.

Yami explained her process before choosing a project: ‘While reading a script, I always make sure to perceive it as a reader as well. If it can keep the audience inside me engaged, I know it will work on the screen.’ She added: ‘As an actor, I never want to let go of the importance of judging a project basis its writing because you are as good as your script.’

‘I always make sure to remain true to myself while choosing a project.’

The newlywed actress says that the ‘script needs to talk’ to her. ‘Following the first instinct, you get after reading a script always works,’ said the actress, who is married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.