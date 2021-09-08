Karnataka advisory against visiting Kerala amid Covid increase

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s government on Tuesday advised its citizens to defer their plans to visit Kerala until the end of October if there is no urgency, to avoid spreading the third wave of COVID-19 and for the wider good of public health.

The government has also advised all administrators and principals of educational, nursing, and paramedical institutions to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka from Kerala to defer or postpone their return until the end of October. Similarly, hospitals, nursing homes, offices, hotels, factories and industries have been advised to follow the above guidelines.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, further asked the administrators or owners not to allow their wards to travel to Kerala until the end of October.

In view of the COVID-19 situation in Kerala, special measures have already been implemented for arrivals from there. However, it has been observed that students and employees arriving from the neighbouring state though bringing negative RT-PCR reports, they are testing Covid positive during repeat tests and number of such cases are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.