7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico

Mexico: On Tuesday night, an earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco, causing rock falls and damaging buildings, though there were no immediate reports of fatalities.

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck 11 miles northeast of the resort of Acapulco, Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake shook the hillsides around Acapulco, causing trees to fall and boulders to roll onto the road.

According to Hector Astudillo, the governor of Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, there have been no reported serious damages yet. Mexico City is roughly 230 miles (375 km) from Acapulco. Claudia Sheinbaum, Mayor of Mexico City, confirmed that there were no immediate reports of major damage in the capital.

In the Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, lights went off and petrified residents rushed outside, some in their night wear, Reuters reported. Several residents huddled together in the rain, holding small children or pets, unable to return to their homes in the dark.

‘It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens,’ said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.

The USGS said the quake, which was initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4, was shallow, only 7.8 miles (12.5 km) below the surface, which would have resulted in increased shaking.