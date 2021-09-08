Ramlila organisers plan to hold event in physical form this year

New Delhi: Over 60 Ramlila organization committees will hold the event in Delhi this year and have the permission of DDA, MCDs, and ASI to use their grounds, said Arjun Kumar, secretary of the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee, on Tuesday.

Ramlila committee representatives met with the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as well as the commissioners of the municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), who have allowed them to book their grounds, he said.

General secretary of Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh and BJP leader Ashok Goel said a delegation will meet the lieutenant governor of Delhi and the Commissioner of Central Vigilance in the wake of COVID-19 in the city to seek their help for Ramlila. The mahasangh is the umbrella organization for Ramlila committees in the capital.

Sources from North Delhi Municipal Corporation said while the NDMC has verbally approved of the conduct of the events on its grounds and parks, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will be finalizing the modalities of the event. They suggested that visitors could be restricted to certain venues or that other protocols would be necessary.

Multiple calls and text messages were sent to DDA officials without response. ‘Over 60 committees met today at the Jhandewalan temple and it was decided that we will hold Ramlila celebrations this year, for which all organizers have to take permission to book DDA, MCD or ASI (Archaeological Society of India ) grounds,’ Kumar said. Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh general secretary Goel said that the DDA and the MCDs have begun booking grounds.

In accordance with the latest Covid guidelines, the DDMA forbids any type of religious gatherings in the national capital. As of now, Kumar explained, they only needed a permit and license from the Delhi police to organize Ramlila. He said the new DDMA guidelines would be released in a few days. ‘We hope the DDMA guidelines will allow Ramlila, perhaps with distanced seating. Fairs may not be allowed. Now that bookings for grounds are open, we are hopeful,’ he added.

The Delhi government allowed Ramlila celebrations last year with strict guidelines, however most organizers refrained from holding the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.