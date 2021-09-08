Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after 8 years of marriage

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have separated after eight years of marriage. Ayesha Mukherjee took to social media to announce the news and put an end to the rumours.

The couple got married in October 2012 and have a 7-year-old son named Zoravar, whom they welcomed into the world in 2014. Ayesha has two kids from her former marriage.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ayesha Mukherjee penned a lengthy note, which read: ‘I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE. Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this firsthand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo [email protected] scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time. I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.’

She continued: ‘So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage? Well, once I went through the necessary actions and emotions of what had happened I was able to sit with myself and see that I was fine, I was actually doing great, even noticed my fear had totally disappeared. The remarkable thing is I actually felt much more empowered. I realised my fear and the meaning I gave to the word divorce was my own doing.’

Also Read: Case filed against 38 celebrities for revealing rape victim’s identity: Report

Mukherjee concluded by saying: ‘So, once I realised this I started to redefine the word and the experience of divorce according to the way I wanted to see it and experience it.’

Shikhar Dhawan is in the United Arab Emirates, where he will play for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021’s second half. Ayesha Mukherjee, a skilled kickboxer and sports fanatic residing in Melbourne, is originally from West Bengal but moved to Australia when she was eight years old.