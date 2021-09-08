Taliban massacre in Panjshir: UN calls for help

Taliban officials have been repeatedly urged to stop committing ‘genocide’ against the people living in Panjshir by the National Resistance Front (NRF). The NRF has denounced the Taliban for their ‘large-scale, deliberate attacks’ on civilians in Panjshir province. Having suffered heavy losses in multiple encounters with NRF forces, the Taliban have resorted to massacring civilians across the province. ‘Evidence abounds of the group’s war crimes bordering on genocide,’ the NRF statement stated.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan’s plea to the International Community, the UN and all other international and regional organizations to stop the genocide happening in many parts of the Panjshir Valley since yesterday by the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/XlxIPN9UUZ — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 7, 2021

The NRF urged the international community, the UN, and other international organizations to hold the Taliban and their foreign sponsors accountable for the crimes they were committing against defenseless civilians. In another statement, the NRF criticized the announcement of an interim government by the Taliban and urged Afghans to continue their resistance.

By raising their flag at the provincial governor’s office, the Taliban declared their ‘complete victory’ in Panjshir on Monday. Ahmad Massoud, a leader of the NRF, dismissed the Taliban’s claim that they had conquered the region, saying he would fight until the very last drop of blood was shed. Taliban took over Panjshir after the resistance forces lost two prominent leaders – Fahim Dashty, who was the NRF spokesperson, and General Sahib Abdul Wadood Zhor, who was the nephew of NRF leader Ahmad Massoud — in battle.