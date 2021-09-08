World’s first ‘Green Mosque’ opened in Dubai

Hatta: World’s first ‘green’ mosque was opened in Dubai, as a part of UAE’s efforts to support the comprehensive and sustainable development plan of Hatta, and meet the needs of its social, economic and environmental development. The mosque spreads across an area of 1050 Sq m, and can accommodate more than 600 worshippers at a time.

According to media reports, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated the world’s first green mosque. This has received platinum rating for green buildings by the Leadership for Energy and Environmental Design (LEED v4) from the US Green Buildings Council (USGBC), with 83 points. Receiving the LEED Platinum certification confirms that the mosque has met all international sustainability standards and attained the highest levels of proficiency.

Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer detailed that, this is in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development, based on sustainable development, intended to make Dubai the world’s best place to live in.

The mosque has a 25 m high minaret, green charger station, car and motor bicycle parking, and other facilities. Reportedly, the mosque conserves around 55% of water and 26.5% of energy. Solar photovoltaic panels have been installed, and a water treatment unit to reuse the water for cleaning and irrigation. DEWA also ensured air quality by using a highly efficient device for air purification, to provide a sustainable and healthy atmosphere inside the mosque. The mosque was built with recycled materials used for construction.

‘This supports the UAE’s efforts in combating climate change,’ Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) said. ‘IACAD undertakes a globally-orientated mission focused on promoting the values of moderate Islam, developing charitable work and building mosques in accordance with international best practices. The inauguration of the mosque replicates the distinguished initiatives that prioritise sustainable practices and human health,’ he added.