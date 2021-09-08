‘Worth the wait’: Mohanlal to reunite with Shaji Kailas after 12 years

After 2009 flick Red Chillies, Mohanlal- Shaji Kailas duo announced the much awaited comeback for next project, which will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The duo has previously delivered blockbuster movies like ‘Aaram Thamburan’, ‘Narasimham’, ‘Natturajavu’, ‘Baba Kalyani’ and ‘Red Chillies’, creating industrial hits.

The upcoming film will be scripted by Rajesh Jayaram, and the movie will start production from October, revealed the Mollywood Superstar, through his Social media pages.

‘The wait is finally over! It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with Shaji Kailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonyperumbavoor under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. Am sure it’s going to be worth the wait!’ Mohanlal wrote on Instagram.

Mohanlal’s other films slated for the year, Bro Daddy and 12th Man, and his own directorial debut, Barroz. Shaji Kailas is currently working on with Kaduva, starring Prithviraj.

