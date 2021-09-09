‘A real make-over’: Kim Jong Un of North Korea is trim, tanned and loves parades

The North Korean leader took the stage at a military parade, showing a thinner frame, a trace of sun exposure, and a haircut reminiscent of his grandparents – Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il. In North Korea’s first military parade since US President Joe Biden took office on Thursday, there were no major new weapons on display, but there was a lot of attention focused on the new-look Kim, who has lost weight over the past several months.

Kim, dressed in a light-colored suit, didn’t speak at the parade. But he smiled, waved and gave a thumbs-up as thousands of paramilitary and security forces marched for more than an hour through central Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, fixing their gazes to the balcony where the leader was watching as they passed. Overweight and a smoker, Kim has been the subject of health speculations for years, and his public appearances are closely watched for clues about Pyongyang’s autocratic and secretive regime, especially since his family has a history of heart disease.

According to a South Korean lawmaker briefed by a spy agency official in July, the North Korean leader has lost at least 20 kilograms (44 pounds) over the past several months. His appearance at the parade was even thinner. Kim also appeared to pay tribute to his grandfather by sporting a haircut similar to one worn by Kim Il Sung about 70 years ago.

North Korean state media reported in June that North Koreans cried upon seeing Kim Jong Un who was dramatically thinner. After being absent for most of May, the 37-year-old leader returned to the public eye with a much thinner figure, which raised questions about his health. North Korea is experiencing one of its worst food shortages in years, and Kim has been trying to rally support. The country’s economy has been tanked by sanctions for deploying nuclear weapons and missiles with warheads.