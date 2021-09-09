Covid-19 Update: More than 72 crore vaccines administered in the country

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated that till now more than 72 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the country. Today, around 73,80,510 vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm.

As per the data released by the ministry, 54,58,47,706 people were vaccinated for the first dose and 16,94,06,447 received their second dose of vaccine. A total of 28,57,04,140 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,85,99,523 their second dose.

The Union government launched the countrywide mass vaccination drive on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years started from April 1. Vaccination drive for all people above 18 began from May 1.