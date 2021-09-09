Fake Amazon employees dupe people, 22 arrested

Kolkata: At least 22 individuals have been detained in the New Alipore neighbourhood in Kolkata, for allegedly establishing a bogus contact centre and duping many people by impersonating Amazon personnel. A squad from Kolkata Police Detective Department’s Anti-Rowdy division raided the facility on Bankim Mukherjee Sarani in New Alipore late Tuesday night after receiving a tip.

According to a police officer, the suspects were caught running the call centre without any legitimate paperwork. ‘Initial probe revealed that conversations were made by the accused over Voice Over Internet Protocol communication system, introducing themselves as employees of Amazon. They would tell the gullible callers that their gift money would be refunded,’ he said.

Many Australians are among those who have been deceived. ‘The accused used software like Teamviewer and Anydesk to remotely access and take control over target computers and compelled the victims to pay in Australian dollars,’ the officer said, adding that the contact centre was raided and several damning objects and documents were confiscated.