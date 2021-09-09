Passengers from 4 countries cannot travel to Dubai due to non-availability of PCR tests

Dubai: Emirates Airlines announced that passengers from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam and Zambia will not be allowed to travel to Dubai as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airports in these countries.

‘For passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam and Zambia travel is currently not possible as there are no rapid PCR testing facilities at the airport’, said Emirates Airlines.

Also Read: Arab Coalition forces destroy drones launched by Houthi rebels

UAE residents from these four countries will be allowed to travel to Dubai provided that they meet all the Covid-19 testing requirements.