Heavy Rainfall: Meteorological department issues orange alert in 5 districts

Jaipur: The meteorological department (MeT) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. The department also issued orange and yellow alerts in several districts in the state.

Met issued orange alert in 5 districts, including Sirohi, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Dungarpur, and Banswara. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in Jalore, Pali, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh.

Rains continued to lash several parts of Rajasthan for the second day in a row on Friday. Mount Abu reported 117 mm rainfall in the 24 hours. Sedwa in Barmer district, Udaipur and Chittorgarh recorded 65 mm, 25.3 mm and 32 mm rainfall respectively.

According to the MeT Department, the monsoon will remain active in most parts of east Rajasthan for the next three-four days, while conditions are favourable for active monsoon at some places in the western part of the state.