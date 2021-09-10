Kerala government aims to complete first dose of vaccination of all above 18 years by September 30

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government aims to complete the first dose of vaccination to all above 18 years by September 30. Till now, around 78.03% of the population above 18 years received the first dose of vaccination in the state, The number of fully vaccinated population is 30.16%.

As per the Chief Minister, only two per cent of the active cases during September 3-9 in the state required oxygen beds and only one per cent got admitted to ICUs. Vijayan said 93 per cent of people above 45 years received the first dose of the vaccine while 50 per cent received the second dose too.

Also Read: State government extends Covid restrictions till September 3

Kerala reported 25,010 new COVID-19 cases and 177 deaths, taking the caseload to 43,34,704 and the death toll to 22,303. In the last 24 hours, 1,51,317 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 16.53% in the state.