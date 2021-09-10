Mahzooz draw: 7 Expats win from 6 countries to share 1 million dirham

Dubai: 7 expats from 6 countries jointly won 1 million dirham at the 41st weekly Mahzooz draw. They will get 140,000 dirham each as they matched five out of the six winning numbers.

Bangladeshi expat Foqruzzaman, Pakistani national Nazar, Jovannie and Jephie from Philippines, Armenian expat Kurken, David from UK and Riyaz from India have won the fortune.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and by purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to help those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.