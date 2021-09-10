‘Not wanting to get old or die’, Jeff Bezos is now funding immortality & age-reversal research startup

Jeff Bezos wants to stop time from passing him by. Amazon entrepreneur and space enthusiast Jeff Bezos recently donated money to Altos Labs, which is working to address one of humanity’s most vexing problems: death.

Altos Labs has also gotten investment from a Russian billionaire called Yuri Milner and his wife Julia, according to MIT Tech Review. Milner is well-known for his investments in major corporations such as Twitter, Spotify, Facebook, and Airbnb.

The company’s quest for immortality began earlier this year in the United States and the United Kingdom, where it was founded. The business now intends to open institutes in unexplored territories, such as Japan.

The firm appears to be attempting to recruit experts from prominent universities by giving them large wages. Bezos is no stranger to such ventures. Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of over $200 billion, has invested in a number of firms, including those that are attempting to tackle the problem of death.

According to the New York Post, Jeff Bezos has also invested in Unity Biotechnology, a start-up that aims to ‘halt or reverse diseases’ associated with ageing.

Last year, a group of experts gathered for a two-day meeting to explore anti-aging technologies. After experts pitched their attempts at animal rejuvenation, the conference resulted in the formation of Altos Labs. The company’s objective is to resuscitate dying cells in order to extend a person’s lifespan.