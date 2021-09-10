PM to lay foundation stone of university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on September 14, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

‘On September 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Aligarh for laying the foundation stone of a university named after Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who was a freedom fighter, an educationist and a social reformist,’ said Adityanth during a press conference held Aligarh. He went to the city to check on the preparations for the Prime Minister’s arrival.

Charat Pratap Singh, the great-grandson of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, talked to the media and praised the Indian government’s move. He stated, ‘There is no greater way to honour him than to establish a university in his name,’ adding, ‘It is a very proud moment for me and my family. My great grandfather Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, who has worked for the welfare of the people, and had given utmost priority to education, is getting due recognition.’

Also Read: Man loses 21 kg due to ‘mental cruelty’ by wife in Haryana, granted divorce

He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person in the Indian government to ‘acknowledge Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s efforts.’ In 2016, while addressing the Afghanistan conference he had said that Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh established a provisional government-in-exile in Kabul in Afghanistan, which then served as Indian government in exile during World War I.’

‘We have been told about the programme, which is slated to be held on September 14 and we are planning to attend,’ Singh further added.