Yami criticises media outlet for mentioning only male actors in movie review headline

Actress Yami Gautam is all set to once again captivate audiences with her innocence and charm in the forthcoming horror-comedy ‘Bhoot Police’, which is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar today.

Yami recently took to Twitter to call out a media outlet for not mentioning her and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez in its headline after film critics posted their reviews.

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor play the male leads in ‘Bhoot Police’. Both people are seen as ghost hunters, Vibhooti (Saif), a non-believer, and Chiraunji (Arjun), a believer of evil spirits. In the film, the brothers set off on a mission with Maya (Yami) and Kanika (Jacqueline) to fend off a notorious spirit living in a small mountain town.

Yami tweeted, ‘Thank you for the feedback but it’s high time for media portals to start acknowledging the fact that a film belongs to the female counterparts as well & to be respectfully mindful while penning their headlines!’ Yami, speaking about her role in the movie, told IANS, ‘As an actor, you are always looking for a challenging and diverse role. In Bhoot police I got to do something that I haven’t done before and it allowed me to expand my range as an artist. It can’t be talked about right now but I hope I get to surprise my audience with it’.

Moreover, she shared her experience working with the co-actors, ‘Saif, Arjun and Jacqueline were really good to work with. As a team, we all could bounce off each other’s energy, and that reflects on the screen. We all had a blast shooting the film. We celebrated Diwali together and I introduced them to my ‘Pahadi Dhaam’ food and they all relished it. It felt nice and special’.

‘Bhoot Police’, directed by Pavan Kirpalani, is produced by Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.