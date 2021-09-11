BJP plans a ‘grand celebration’ of Yogi Adityanath’s 4.5 years of legacy

Lucknow: As the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for the assembly elections early next year, the party is planning a ‘grand celebration’ of four and a half years of Yogi Adityanath’s rule. In all the districts of the state, the celebration will take place between 19 and 26 September.

‘Normally, the party celebrates the tenure of a government once a year, not every six months, but now that elections are close, we have to celebrate to boost morale. Events such as these are the best way to boost our leadership and cadre. We will celebrate it as Yogi Sarkar: Bemisaal 4.5 Saal,’ said a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity. According to him, the party plans to organize a grand event at the state headquarters, where senior leaders and ministers may also participate.

Plans

The government of Yogi Adityanath, which came to power in 2017, will complete 54 months on 19 September. All state BJP leaders will take part in celebrations across the state on this day, including MLAs and MLCs, and highlight the achievements of the current government. ‘Our party refers to a cluster of booths as a ‘shakti kendra’. There are between six and eight booths in our organization system that make up one ‘shakti kendra’. There are 27,700 shakti kendras in the state. Every Vidhan Sabha (constituency) has 35-40 shakti kendras,’ BJP UP general secretary J.P.S. Rathore said.

Each leader will be assigned a ‘shakti kendra’ to participate in. On the same day, each district will also hold press conferences. BJP functionaries told ThePrint that district units will be provided with digital content on the government’s achievements and information on its welfare schemes. Those attending will also have an opportunity to provide feedback. ‘To share our work directly on their phones, we will collect their basic information as well. It also helps to increase connectivity,’ said the BJP functionary who wished to remain anonymous.

On 20 September, all MLAs will tell their constituents about the government’s initiatives as well as those of the party. District units will be asked to organize press conferences between 21 and 25 September. Party cadres would distribute booklets on the government’s achievements on the final day of the celebration, 26 September. Another source in the BJP said the party is also planning to emphasize the importance of shakti kendras. ‘In addition to booth workers and Panna pramukhs (people in charge of each voter’s list page), we have also highlighted senior organizers and website writers. Currently, the focus is on these shakti kendras,’ he said.

Celebration of PM Modi’s birthday, other campaigns

To commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the UP BJP will also run a special ‘Seva Samarpan Abhiyan’ from 17 September to 7 October. The PM will turn 71 on 17 September. Campaigns will be held across the state to promote health, donation of blood, cleanliness, vaccination, and environmental protection. In addition, cake-cutting ceremonies could be held in several districts. The BJP’s national president JP Nadda will also launch the party’s ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ (campaign for victory in the booths) on 11 September, party leaders said.