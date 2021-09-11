Dubai Expo 2020: New images reveal legacy site

Dubai’s Expo 2020 is just weeks away from opening its doors to the world, but plans for the future have already been made. Visitors to the event will be able to experience the Rove Expo 2020 hotel’s experience center that will demonstrate how the area will transform into a functioning part of the emirate after the event has ended.

Known as District 2020, the location will be transformed into a ‘human-centric’ city. The World Fair site will eventually house 149,500 people along with businesses and public spaces, and visitors will be able to view how the land will be developed. ‘It is important to see that there is nothing traditional or standard about the design of the Expo 2020 site,’ said Ahmed Al-Khatib, chief development officer.

District 2020 is attempting to set a new standard for urban living by providing 5G wireless internet and autonomous vehicle technology to provide residents with all city amenities within a 15-minute walk. The launch date of Expo 2020 is October 1 and the exhibition runs until March 31.