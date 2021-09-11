Report: Afghans consume insufficient food in nine out of ten cases

As a result of the combined effects of war and drought linked to global warming, the UN World Food Programme has warned that 9 out of 10 Afghans are at risk of severe or acute hunger. 93 percent of Afghans miss meals or cut quantities because they are coping with their circumstances, according to an official with the World Food Programme.

Approximately half of the country’s population is poor, and food insecurity is on the rise, due in part to conflict and insecurity isolating entire areas from economic opportunities. 14 million people suffer from food insecurity, including 550,000 people who have been displaced by violence since the beginning of the year.

During one of the driest periods in almost 30 years, wheat production has declined by 40%. Women, children, displaced persons, returnees, women-headed families, people with disabilities, and the destitute are all at risk of malnutrition. While progress has been made in recent years, undernutrition rates continue to rise, with 2 million children at risk for malnutrition.

The economy of the United States is at risk from calamities like earthquakes, avalanches, landslides, and floods. The worst natural disasters kill on average 250,000 people every year. As a result of disasters and reliance on rain and snowmelt for water, the agricultural sector’s production is severely limited, which is why 44 percent of the people live off it.