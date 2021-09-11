IMD predicts heavy rain till Sunday

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall in Delhi till Sunday. IMD informed that the low-pressure area over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further which will be the reason for the rains .

‘Heavy rainfall in Delhi will continue till tomorrow morning. It will cover Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Rajasthan. Systems over east Rajasthan and another forming over the Bay of Bengal are likely to intensify further. Delhi will receive a fresh spell of rain from September 17-18’, said IMD senior scientist, RK Jenamani.

Also Read: ‘Rupani made a ‘scapegoat’ to hide mismanagement of Govt’; ‘Real change will happen next year after polls’: Congress

‘Delhi received the highest 24-hour rainfall this year, in 121 years. It has received 390 mm rainfall in September– the highest in 77 years, after 417 mm in September 1944. Delhi has recorded 1139 mm rainfall in four months, which is highest in 46 years, below 1155 mm in 1975’, said he.