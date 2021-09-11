Ahmedabad: After Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani submitted his resignation, opposition party leaders started alleging Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading public, by hiding its mismanagement through such actions. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda accused that BJP has made Rupani a ‘scapegoat’, to ‘hide its mismanagement during the pandemic’ in Gujarat.

‘The CM’s resignation is meant to mislead the people of Gujarat. With this, it has become clear that the BJP has failed miserably in its governance of the state. Gujarat’s image has suffered due to the horrifying pictures emerging from crematoriums and the piling up of the bodies of people who died due to oxygen shortage amid the pandemic’ working president of the Congress state unit Hardik Patel accused. ‘After 2014, our agitation had resulted in the removal of the chief minister. Once again, the people’s anger has led to a change in the CM. The real change, however, will come after the elections in Gujarat next year when the people will overthrow this government’, he added.

‘The government had failed in COVID management, over three lakh people died in first and second wave, lakhs of youth are unemployed in the state and farmers are committing suicide. ‘State government in Gujarat was remote controlled from Delhi, and the manner in which Anandiben was asked to resign without completing her term, in the same manner, Vijay Rupani has also not been allowed his full term. The BJP is hiding its failures, and making Rupani a scapegoat’. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Chavda lashed at BJP Government.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said, ‘after 27 years of governance in Gujarat, if the BJP has to change its CM then it shows its poor state. The AAP has been working extremely hard for the past 1.5 years in Gujarat and has performed well in the recent local body polls. Due to which today the BJP has gone on defensive mode.’

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly. With the stepping down of Rupani, the race for a new CM face has started in Gujarat’s BJP unit. Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat BJP Vice President Govardhan Zadafia are the most discussed names for new CM. Rupani, after submitting his resignation to the Governor, said that he is thankful to the BJP for giving him chance to serve as the chief minister of the state for five years, but chose not to answer questions about his immediate resignation.